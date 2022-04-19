National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NHC stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

