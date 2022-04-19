nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.