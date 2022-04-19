nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get nCino alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NCNO opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.