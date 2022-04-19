Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $170.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $172.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

