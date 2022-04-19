Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.