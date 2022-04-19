Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 626 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,300,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

