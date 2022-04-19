Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

