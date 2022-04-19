Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

