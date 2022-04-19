Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

