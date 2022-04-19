Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

