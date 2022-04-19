Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $939,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

