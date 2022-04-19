Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $946,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medifast by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MED opened at $179.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.44 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $196.31.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.