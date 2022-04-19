Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

WERN stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

