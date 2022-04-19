Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $968,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,597,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

