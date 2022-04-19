Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Coherus BioSciences worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

