Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $990,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,116,000 after buying an additional 116,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,912,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,781,000 after buying an additional 174,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.