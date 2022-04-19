Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $997,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,216 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.