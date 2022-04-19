Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 in the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

