Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $338,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

MSFT opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

