Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,003,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after buying an additional 378,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,145,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,348,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

