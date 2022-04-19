Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.