Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Pentair by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Pentair stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

