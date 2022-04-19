Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 989 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

