Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

CPK stock opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.