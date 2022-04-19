Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,084 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

HST stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

