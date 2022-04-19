Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 125,700 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. News Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

