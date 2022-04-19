Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 18,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

