Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Citrix Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,873,000 after acquiring an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

