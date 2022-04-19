Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 309 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.68.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.