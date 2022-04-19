Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 321 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Visteon by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.