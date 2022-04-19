Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

