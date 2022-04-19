Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 5,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,305,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after buying an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

