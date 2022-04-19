Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of UCTT opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

