Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 590 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

