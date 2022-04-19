Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 629 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Regency Centers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

