Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 656 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,103,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,708,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

