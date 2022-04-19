Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

