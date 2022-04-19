Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

