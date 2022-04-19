Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 837 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.18. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.63.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

