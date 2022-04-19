Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,693 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

