Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

