OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

