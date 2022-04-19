Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.