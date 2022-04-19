Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.