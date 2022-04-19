Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,026 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.