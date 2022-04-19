Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
