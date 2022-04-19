Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 50,022 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.