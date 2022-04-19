Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 543,221 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,667,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

