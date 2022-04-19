Primo Water (PRMW) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Primo Water to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.15% 5.33% 1.94% Primo Water Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primo Water and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 1 1 5 0 2.57 Primo Water Competitors 216 760 1020 36 2.43

Primo Water currently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 34.76%. Given Primo Water’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion -$3.20 million -723.50 Primo Water Competitors $5.73 billion $413.32 million -99.16

Primo Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Primo Water pays out -1,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 20.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Primo Water competitors beat Primo Water on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, RenÃ¼, Water Event Pure Water Solutions, Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands. It provides its services to residential customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and regional and national corporations and retailers. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

