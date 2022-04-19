Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 28,171 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 331.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

