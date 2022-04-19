Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 3,189 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cactus by 13.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at $438,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 558.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Cactus by 35.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

WHD opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

